Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Macroeconomic Opportunities and PESTLE Analysis of Turkey 2017" country profile to their offering.

Turkey economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 71.2% to the total GDP in 2016. Transport and storage is the major contributing 12% of GDP. The Turkish government is expected to start a number of projects that will help further develop on various sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. Turkey's government has planned to invest in the private sector and carry out a number of large infrastructure projects, including roads, retail, trade and industrial centers, and hospitals. The Turkish government is focusing on structural reform, which will encourage the consumer spending, business sector, exports, employment, income and saving, domestic and external demand, and move the economy toward an externally sustainable path.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influence on investment decisions in the economy. The political system of Turkey is strictly a secular parliamentary representative democratic system. The country is largest exporter of automotive vehicles in the world. Turkey is highly dependent on mineral oil and products import, which is one of the main challenges. If oil prices increase, it directly affects the country's GDP. Turkey's GDP is mainly driven by consumption, spending, and expenditure. Turkey has strong international assessments of the business environment. Turkey has Development Goals which provides direction for prioritizing capital expenditure, encouraging private investment and creating jobs for nationals in the private sector. Another challenge for Turkey has facing social challenges that include increasing crime rate, which is raising the level of corruption.

This unique report will provide you with valuable information, insights, and tools needed to identify new growth opportunities and operate your business successfully in this market. This report will save hundreds of hours of your own personal research time and will significantly benefit you in expanding your business in this market. In today's stringent economy, you need every advantage that you can find.

To make business, investment, and strategic decisions, you need timely, useful information. This market report fulfills this core need and is an indispensable reference guide for multinational materials suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, executives, distributors, and many more that operate in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Political Analysis of Turkey

3. Economic Analysis of Turkey

4. Economic and Business Risk Analysis of Turkey

5. Social Analysis of Turkey

6. R&D and Technological Factors of Turkey

7. Legal Analysis of Turkey

8. Environmental Analysis of Turkey

9. SWOT Analysis Search of Potential Opportunities in Turkey

For more information about this country profile visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dbn8lt/macroeconomic

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005597/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Country Reports