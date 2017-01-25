Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced the results of the ICE Endex gas storage auction held on January 25, 2017, on behalf of GasTerra.

On January 25, a total of 4,549,450 Standard Bundled Units (SBUs) for the contract period 2017/2018 were offered to the market and after 2 auction rounds, all 4,549,450 SBUs were allocated. The outcome of the auction is an average weighted price per SBU of 1.71 EUR.

ICE Endex has successfully operated auctions for virtual gas storage services in the Netherlands since 2011, with auctions taking place twice a year.

Gas storage services are sold in the form of "standard bundled units" (SBUs), which allow market participants to inject or withdraw gas from a virtual storage facility. A SBU has a capacity of 1,440 kWh and participants may withdraw between 0.6 and 1.0 kWh per hour and inject up to 0.3333 kWh per hour. The total annual gas storage space is almost 20 billion kWh of natural gas or 13,229,456 million SBUs. The natural gas from this virtual storage is delivered at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), which is the benchmark Dutch natural gas trading hub.

As the leading energy exchange in continental Europe, ICE Endex provides transparent and widely accessible continental European markets for trading natural gas and power derivatives, gas balancing markets and gas storage services.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) operates a leading network of global futures, equity and equity options exchanges, as well as global clearing and data services across financial and commodity markets. The New York Stock Exchange is the world leader in capital raising, listings and equities trading.

