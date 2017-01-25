sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,224 Euro		+0,109
+2,13 %
WKN: A111X8 ISIN: US01438T1060 Ticker-Symbol: 137 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC5,224+2,13 %