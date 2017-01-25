WHIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Michael James Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: MJTV) is extremely pleased to bring on Gregory Smith, M.D. as Chief Medical Advisor to consult with MJTV on the Voluptas Project as well the different Neuroceuticals the Company has under development.

Dr. Smith earned his medical degree from Rush Medical School in Chicago as well as his Master of Public Health from Harvard University. He completed residency training in Preventive Medicine at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Since leaving the US Army with the rank of Major, Doctor Smith has been in primary Practice care in California, Georgia and Florida for the past 25 plus years.

Doctor Smith trained on the use of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals in California in 2000, and has consulted with several biosynthetic cannabinoid manufacturers over past four years. Dr. Smith wrote "Medical Cannabis: Basic Science and Clinical Applications," in 2016 published by Aylesbury Press. This has become the standard textbook for medical professionals using cannabinoid medication in their practice. He has written many magazine articles and has over a dozen peer reviewed medical publications.

MJTV CEO, James M. Farinella stated, "Dr. Gregory Smith is such a valuable addition to the MJTV team. His extensive knowledge on the various delivery methods for over-the-counter supplements has added great value to our VOLUPTAS Project and his extensive training and work in the cannabinoid field as a doctor should yield tremendous opportunities for MJTV moving forward."

