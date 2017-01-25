Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), the preeminent global people and organizational advisory firm, today announced that Steven Clarke has joined the firm as Senior Client Partner in the Legal Practice, specializing in international law firms. He will be based in Korn Ferry's London office.

Mr. Clarke joins Korn Ferry from a boutique legal search firm, where he advised law firms across a variety of sectors including mergers acquisitions, capital markets, derivatives, and banking and finance.

Mr. Clarke brings extensive global advisory experience with international law firms and has held several roles advising the management boards of firms considering overseas expansion. The geographical reach of his remit has included EMEA, the Americas, the Middle East, Far East and Australia. Prior to search, Mr. Clarke worked as a lawyer at Burges Salmon.

"We are delighted to welcome Steven to the firm," said Bernard Zen-Ruffinen, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Korn Ferry. "His global consultancy experience and cross-cultural skills, gained from advising international law firms at a strategic level, as well as his deep expertise in law, will be a great asset to the organization."

Mr. Clarke received his Bachelor's degree (LLB) in law from the University of Sheffield, and was awarded his LLM (Hons) Degree in International Law from the University of Cambridge.

