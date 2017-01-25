Semarchy Appoints Michael Hiskey To Chief Marketing Officer

Evolutionary Master Data Management Organization Adds Industry Veteran to Lead Marketing

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Semarchy, the evolutionary master data management (MDM) firm, today announced that Michael Hiskey will join the executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Mr. Hiskey brings with him almost 20 years of experience from a range of data-focused disciplines, including enterprise business-to-business database management, big data, and analytical solutions.

Share the news on Twitter: https://ctt.ec/z8f7e

Mr. Hiskey benefits from a long history in the data industry, having grown his career and deepened his knowledge of databases, master data, analytics, data preparation, business intelligence, big data, and information management over 15 years. His experience includes leadership roles in the US, Europe and Latin America for leading data and technology organizations including Informix, IBM, Kognitio, MicroStrategy, and Trifacta, among others.

In his most recent role, Mr. Hiskey served as Vice President of Marketing for Socure, an innovative Silicon Alley financial technology growth firm.

"Having the most innovative solution in the MDM market isn't enough," said Salah Kamel, Semarchy CEO. "Adding Michael in this leadership role will help us expand our go-to-market capabilities further than ever before, to take our agile approach to more enterprises who can benefit from Evolutionary MDM'."

Mr. Hiskey will drive all aspects of worldwide marketing at Semarchy, growing the team primarily in the US, where Semarchy moved its headquarters in 2016.

"Semarchy is making MDM exciting again, injecting a whole new level of nimble capabilities that are not found in the current landscape of mega-vendor solutions nor the nascent pop-up offerings that have come on the scene recently," said Michael Hiskey, Chief Marketing Officer of Semarchy. "Information management professionals who don't know us already will soon, and understand the agility, business value, and unparalleled collaborative capabilities our solution brings to bear."

The move marks the second addition in as many months to the Semarchy senior leadership team, with Steve Millard having joined in November. Mr. Millard and Mr. Hiskey's experience intersected at both IBM and Kognitio, where Millard was the CEO. Millard also brings experience building concerns akin to the Semarchy MDM business from his leadership roles at Informatica, Teradata and Netezza, among others.

"Michael is one of the smartest and most capable professionals I have had the pleasure to work with and mentor," said Steve Millard, COO at Semarchy. "His creative approach to building awareness, driving demand and crafting visionary messaging, mixed with his passion and drive will be a tremendous asset to the team as we continue to innovate the Master Data Management space."

Mr. Hiskey and the Semarchy leadership team, including Millard and Kamel will be highlighting the company's solution offerings early in 2017 at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in both the US (Grapevine, Texas) and Europe (London, UK).

For more information on Semarchy, please visit www.semarchy.com.

ABOUT SEMARCHY

Semarchy (www.semarchy.com) is the Evolutionary MDM' company, pioneering a unique approach to Master Data Management (MDM) and Reference Data Management (RDM) that creates value for a business in weeks instead of months. Its agile approach brings flexibility and cost reduction, while putting more effectual control in the hands of business users instead of IT departments. The technology is in use at some of the most well-known B2B, B2C, consumer and product brands in the US and Europe, supporting all domains, styles, organizations, industries and use cases in one environment that adapts to evolving business requirements.

Click-to-Tweet text:

Press Release: @mphnyc to lead expansion for Evolutionary MDM company @Semarchy as CMO: https://www.semarchy.com/news/cmo-jan-2017/