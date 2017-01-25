BGC Partners' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Thursday, February 9, 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC," or the "Company"), a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets, today announced that it plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly and full year financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

The advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com (an HTML version with Excel financial tables or PDF)

http://ir.bgcpartners.com/news-releases (an HTML version with Excel financial tables or PDF)

http://bgcpartners.com/category/bgc-releases/ (PDF only)

BGC will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

WHO: BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) WHAT: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.bgcpartners.com HOW: A listing of minimum system requirements can be found here: http://event.on24.com/view/help/ehelp.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&flashconsole=true&ngwebcast=true

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

LIVE CALL:

Date - Start Time: 2/9/2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1 (888) 771-4371 International Dial In: (+1) (847) 585-4405 Passcode: 4421-4118



REPLAY:

Available From - To: 2/9/2017 12:30 p.m. ET - 2/16/2017 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1 (888) 843-7419 International Dial In: (+1) (630) 652-3042 Passcode: 4421-4118#

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above urls into your browser's address bar.)

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. The Company's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, Capitalab, and BGC Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets.

Real Estate Services are offered through brands including Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Newmark Cornish & Carey, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, NGKF Valuation & Advisory, and Excess Space. Under these names and others, the Company provides a wide range of commercial real estate services, including leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and financial services, consulting, project and development management, and property and facilities management.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow the Company at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners and/or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners.

BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, FENICS, FENICS.COM, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Landauer, Lucera, and Excess Space, Excess Space Retail Services, Inc., and Grubb are trademarks/service marks, and/or registered trademarks/service marks and/or service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.

