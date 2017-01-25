sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,015 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1KBDQ ISIN: US02640K1079 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES INC
AMERICAN GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,0150,00 %
GRAPHITE ONE RESOURCES INC0,058-32,56 %