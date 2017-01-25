TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Blue Sky Energy Inc. ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BSI) is pleased to announce that the Honourable Pierre Pettigrew has joined the board of directors of the Company effective immediately.

From January 1996 to February 2006, the Honourable Pierre Pettigrew served as a member of the Government of Canada where he led a number of senior departments in successive federal Canadian governments. Among other positions, he has served Canada as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for International Trade and the Minister for International Cooperation. Pierre Pettigrew presently works with Deloitte & Touche, LLP in the role of Executive Advisor, International and he serves as a director of several public companies. Since 2016, Pierre Pettigrew has been the Special Envoy of the Canadian Government to the European Union in respect of the Comprehensive European Trade Agreement. Pierre Pettigrew is a graduate of Oxford University and has completed the Rotman School of Management Directors Education program, 2007.

The appointment of the Honourable Pierre Pettigrew follows the resignation of Mr. Peter Boot from the board of directors of the Company.

About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is an independent oil exploration company.

