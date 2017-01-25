TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART), in partnership with leading global education technology company Promethean Limited, will showcase the applications of their HumaGrams™ and the Company's Augmented Reality Holographic Technology at the 2017 BETT Show taking place between January 25th to 28th, 2017 at the ExCel conference center in London, UK.

BETT is the world's leading education technology event held annually in the UK. The event has been pivotal in transforming education, by bringing together industry influencers, ground-breaking ideas, best practices and current technology.

ARHT will deploy its technology with Promethean who will host a series of media and VIP sessions during the three-day event. Using the Company's technology, Promethean will introduce guests to an immersive experience that will include HumaGrams of Mark Rodgers, curator of the DaVinci Exhibitions from Florence, Italy and Oliver Le Grice, a designer in the automotive industry, beginning at Mercedes-Benz and then through the various incarnations of Jaguar Land Rover.

As part of the demonstrations, a HumaGram of Mr. Rodgers will be featured in a 3D holographic presentation of his 'Discover DaVinci performance that will include 3D holographic renders of the work by the famous artists. Additionally, Mr. Le Grice's HumaGram will showcase how holograms and augmented reality can be used in applications of industrial design, especially related to automotive design. Guests will also be able to explore ARHT's technology up close and learn how the Company creates its HumaGrams in real-time in the most virtually life-like, realistic experience in the world.

To view the HumaGram demonstrations visit the ARHT Media website at: http://www.arhtmedia.com/bett2017

The VIP sessions will be hosted by Promethean's Dr. John Collick, commenting on the show, he said: "For the first time in history; education, technology, our understanding of how the mind learns, our understanding of how young people interact with technology, is all coming together in a single point, our own DaVinci moment. Thanks to our partnership with ARHT, we've been able to showcase an exciting example of ground-breaking Humagram technology - for the first time ever in the UK - helping educators to visualize how this opens up the potential to bring experts to everyone everywhere."

Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT added "It's great to see our relationship with Promethean flourish, as we continue to partner with each other to bring our unique holographic technology to the education space. With ARHT's capabilities and Promethean's leadership in the education technology sector, they will build a suite of dynamic and fully immersive applications for learning. These include everything from holographic educational spaces to the delivery of rich 3D holographic content, which learners can interact with. I look forward too many more successful applications like this."

About Promethean

Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments that help make everyone more engaged, empowered, and successful. Promethean's main corporate offices are in Blackburn, UK, and Atlanta, USA. Promethean is a member of the Net Dragon Websoft, Inc. (HKSE: 0777) group of companies.

For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

