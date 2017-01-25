Zoho Checkout simplifies the set up of customized online checkout pages for one-time and recurring payments

Zoho, the leading cloud-based business operating system, today unveiled Zoho Checkout, a payments solution that allows businesses to create customized, secure checkout pages without requiring the technical expertise traditionally needed to set up checkout pages. Ideal for businesses of all sizes and across industries, Zoho Checkout delivers flexible payment options, real-time analytics, and customizable design. Zoho Checkout is the latest addition to the Zoho Finance Suite, one of the most comprehensive cloud-based financial applications in the market today.

"A secure, reliable online payments solution is critical to managing the cash flow of businesses and e-commerce companies of all sizes," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist of Zoho. "We built Zoho Checkout to be simple enough for small businesses to use by sending links for payment, but also scalable enough to offer larger companies the ability to easily customize their payments page with consistent branding."

Benefits of Zoho Checkout:

Collect one-time and recurring payments with ease : Zoho Checkout offers the ability to collect payments on an online platform where businesses can set up one-time or recurring payments, or allow customers to choose how much they will pay at checkout. It also provides users with the ability to embed the payment pages on a company website or share the URL via email or social media.

: Zoho Checkout offers the ability to collect payments on an online platform where businesses can set up one-time or recurring payments, or allow customers to choose how much they will pay at checkout. It also provides users with the ability to embed the payment pages on a company website or share the URL via email or social media. No more compliance headaches : Freelancers and business owners can now accept card payments without having to worry about the complex compliance processes involved while collecting card details from customers. Zoho Checkout ensures data security with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance and SSL encryption.

: Freelancers and business owners can now accept card payments without having to worry about the complex compliance processes involved while collecting card details from customers. Zoho Checkout ensures data security with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance and SSL encryption. Customization and branding : Zoho Checkout allows businesses the option of customizing the payment platform to match the look and feel of a company's brand. Zoho Checkout's customization options include background colors, images, and logo, header and footer fields.

: Zoho Checkout allows businesses the option of customizing the payment platform to match the look and feel of a company's brand. Zoho Checkout's customization options include background colors, images, and logo, header and footer fields. Sell your products across borders : Zoho Checkout is integrated with Stripe, WePay, and Razorpay for accepting online payments. US customers can choose between WePay and Stripe, while Indian merchants are served by Razorpay, and global merchants are served by Stripe.

: Zoho Checkout is integrated with Stripe, WePay, and Razorpay for accepting online payments. US customers can choose between WePay and Stripe, while Indian merchants are served by Razorpay, and global merchants are served by Stripe. Handle payment failures effectively : In the event of a recurring payment failure, Zoho Checkout can automatically retry the customer's credit card up to three times based on a configurable schedule, with a notification sent to the customer each time a retry fails.

: In the event of a recurring payment failure, Zoho Checkout can automatically retry the customer's credit card up to three times based on a configurable schedule, with a notification sent to the customer each time a retry fails. Marketing extension : With support for MailChimp integration, effective email marketing goes hand-in-hand with Zoho Checkout. Users can connect a mailing list to a particular payment page so that customers using that page will automatically be added to the list and thereby extend a company's marketing reach.

: With support for MailChimp integration, effective email marketing goes hand-in-hand with Zoho Checkout. Users can connect a mailing list to a particular payment page so that customers using that page will automatically be added to the list and thereby extend a company's marketing reach. Real-time analytics: Zoho Checkout offers businesses real-time insights into their revenues, failed payment tracking and follow-up customer communications.

Zoho Checkout joins a comprehensive suite of business applications on the Zoho cloud platform, which includes marketing, sales and customer support applications; productivity and collaboration applications; and finance and human resources applications.

Zoho Checkout is available today with a free plan that supports one payment page, with no restrictions on the transaction amount per month. There are also standard and professional plans at $9 and $29 per month respectively, which cover a more comprehensive feature set. For more information on the breakdown of the different plans and available features, please visit https://www.zoho.com/checkout/pricing.

Additional Resources

Zoho news coverage: https://www.zoho.com/inthenews.html

Zoho press releases: https://www.zoho.com/press.html

Zoho videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/zoho

Zoho blogs: http://blogs.zoho.com

Zoho on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/zoho

Zoho on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/zoho

About Zoho

Zoho is THE operating system for business a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business entirely from the cloud. Businesses can acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications Campaigns, CRM and Desk and can then empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration applications Office, Mail and Docs. Additionally, businesses can run their own operations on Zoho's finance and human resources applications - Books, People and Recruit.

More than 20 million users around the world across hundreds of thousands of companies rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses including Zoho itself. A business can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application. Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of worldwide Zoho partners.

Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately held and consistently profitable company with more than 4,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, and offices in Austin, Texas; London, U.K.; Yokohama, Japan; and Beijing, China. For more information, please visit https://www.zoho.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005309/en/

Contacts:

Zoho

Mason Herring, 512-583-3913

pr@zohocorp.com