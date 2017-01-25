Continues global momentum as enterprises embrace Iow-code development

OutSystems today announced that it has begun 2017 with record growth. With companies increasingly looking for faster, more efficient ways to build enterprise applications, demand for the OutSystems low-code development platform has soared, leading to considerable expansion across the business.

"Digital transformation is one of the biggest opportunities and challenges facing today's businesses," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "It's putting companies under tremendous pressure to build business applications faster and with fewer resources than ever before. OutSystems continues to be extremely well positioned to take advantage of that trend by offering a low-code platform for rapidly delivering enterprise mobile and web applications."

OutSystems growth can be seen in several key areas:

Business Growth

Driven by new sales and customer renewals, OutSystems exceeded $100 million in sales and saw 50 percent year-over-year software revenue growth in 2016. The company added 178 new enterprise customers in 2016 and now serves customers in 43 countries, expanding its reach by over 30 percent.

Partner and Developer Ecosystem

The OutSystems ecosystem of partners and developers saw massive growth in 2016. The company formalised a global alliance with Deloitte S.A. and tripled the number of solution partners in Europe and Asia adding companies like Hewlett Packard, Incentro, NinTec, TESI, Dreamcloud, Perkasa, and Rainmaker. Over 40,000 new developers joined the OutSystems Developer Community in 2016, contributing low-code apps, widgets, and components to greatly accelerate productivity.

Employees

Growing to over 500 employees globally, OutSystems added 200 employees in 2016 including executive hires in sales, marketing, and partner management. "2016 was a great year for OutSystems," said Rosado. "Our rapid growth is a reflection of the growing demand for mobile apps, the increasing level of industry recognition that we have received, and our product innovation."

Industry Recognition

In addition to the impressive business growth, OutSystems achieved widespread industry recognition:

A leader in The Forrester Wave TM : Low-Code Development Platforms, Q2 2016

: Low-Code Development Platforms, Q2 2016 A visionary in both the Gartner June 2016 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms and the March 2016 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Application Platform as a Service, Worldwide.

SIIA CODiE Award for Best Mobile Development Solution 2016

Best Software Solution and a CIO Award for customer CP Kelco at the CIO MidMarket Forum

Financial Innovation Award for customer Banco BPI's GoBanking App

Most Promising Business Application Platform from NWA Information Management Awards 2016

Rising Star Application Development Lifecycle Management from NetworkWorld Asia 2016 Readers' Choice/Rising Star Awards

OutSystems recognised by APAC CIO Outlook magazine as one of the 10 most promising finance technology solution providers 2016

In October, OutSystems launched OutSystems 10, the first low-code application development platform with advanced capabilities for enterprise mobile applications.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organisations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

