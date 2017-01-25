Advances in Transparent Electronics Revolutionize Associated Technologies, Including Lighting and Display

Easy integration with existing products fuels high uptake, notes Frost & Sullivan's TechVision Team

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Transparent electronics' ability to combine optoelectronic products with invisible circuitry is proving a significant enabler in the march toward an integrated photovoltaic industry. Innovations in transparent electronics are opening up opportunities across the value chain, with the most active areas of research being transparent display, transparent lighting and transparent electrochromic glass.

Developments in Transparent Electronics, part of the TechVision (Microelectronics) Growth Partnership Service subscription, reveals that transparent displays will experience the highest growth opportunities due to the smart phone boom. The regions demonstrating the most hectic R&D activity are Asia-Pacific and the United States due to government support in the application areas of transparent lighting and transparent solar panels. Additionally, the study explores the roadblocks to technology implementation.

"Transparent lighting is finding increased application in the industrial lighting, automobile, healthcare and aviation industries," said Frost & Sullivan TechVision Research Analyst Brinda Manivannan. "Similarly, transparent displays are altering the consumer electronics segment, while transparent photovoltaics are proving futuristic tools by transforming any building surface to solar panels. Overall, these advances are providing impetus for the creation of an integrated photovoltaic industry."

Although the potential of transparent electronics is undisputed, the high capital investments, technical limitations, a crowded marketplace, and an unstructured supply chain make it challenging to innovate in the space. Technology developers will look to establish themselves in niche markets as well as hone their supply chain horizontally to establish clear technological leadership.

"Government bodies are actively encouraging key participants in transparent electronics to focus on commercializing cost-effective green solutions," noted Manivannan. "Governmental support, along with greater consumer awareness of eco-friendly solutions, is expected to make transparent electronics technology a highly lucrative investment area for stakeholders."

