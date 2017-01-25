

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced the company is increasing full-year organic sales guidance by one point across the range, and increasing EPS guidance by ten cents across the range. The company now expects fiscal 2017 EPS in a range of $5.56 - $5.96; and adjusted EPS in a range of $5.95 - $6.35. Reported and organic sales growth are projected to be in a range of 1% to 5%.



Blake Moret, CEO, said, 'The macro environment remains consistent with our assumptions earlier in the fiscal year. Oil and commodity prices have been stable or have inched up, and our business in these markets has been relatively flat now for a few quarters. Recent projections continue to call for improving GDP and Industrial Production growth rates, as well as a higher level of capital expenditures. We therefore expect continued growth in the consumer and transportation verticals, and expect heavy industry end markets to be about flat year over year.'



