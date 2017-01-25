sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

108,51 Euro		+3,307
+3,14 %
WKN: 867028 ISIN: US6558441084 Ticker-Symbol: NFS 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,57
109,57
14:30
108,53
109,51
14:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION108,51+3,14 %