

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $416 million, or $1.42 per share. This was up from $361 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $2.49 billion. This was down from $2.52 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $416 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX