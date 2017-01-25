VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LEM)(OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce the latest results from optimization and qualification test work to produce high value graphite products with graphite from the Company's Woxna mine and processing facility in Sweden. Excellent electrochemical results were achieved in ongoing testing of purified Woxna graphite product.

Highlights of this Qualification Process:

-- Tap Density 0.95 g/cc (target is greater than or equal to 0.95 g/cc) -- Greater than 60% recovery from Spheronization -- Particle size distribution in the 10-30 micron range -- Surface Area of 4.75 m2/g (target range of 3-5 m2 /g)

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated, "Our recent flowsheet development work has successfully produced high purity spheroidal graphite samples with electrical properties that are on target for use in lithium ion batteries. Qualification for lithium ion battery use requires a substantial amount of both test data and product, and with our research partners the Company has made substantial progress in both regards. Our Woxna mine and processing facility has the capacity to provide commercial volumes of graphite flotation concentrate for testwork, allowing large scale testing to demonstrate product quality and consistency to existing and potential lithium ion battery cell manufactures."

A commercial graphite flotation concentrate from the Woxna mine in Sweden was shipped to an independent laboratory for an ongoing high purity spheroidal flowsheet development test program. The samples pass through a methodical campaign of tests and analysis to identify key characteristics such as graphitic carbon content, tap density, BET surface area, particle size distribution and reversible capacity. These results have been very promising and the Company will provide further updates as the qualification test works progresses.

Forward-Looking Information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include but are not limited to the Company's expectations regarding testwork production at Woxna, the Company's preliminary economic assessment on Woxna is no longer current or valid as a result of the filing of a new NI 43-101 Technical Report effective March 24, 2015, and the Company has no plans to complete a new preliminary economic assessment, a pre-feasibility or feasibility study on the project, as such there is an increased risk of technical and economic failure for the Woxna graphite project; unexpected geological conditions; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there are risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

