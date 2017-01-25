Council Implementing Verint Digital First Engagement Management Solution to Enhance Citizen Satisfaction and Drive Operational Efficiencies

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced that Charnwood Borough Council is implementing its digital first engagement management solution as part of an ongoing digital citizen service strategy. The software will empower citizens to access more services online, while also driving enhanced operational efficiencies.

Based in Loughborough, and located in northern Leicestershire, Charnwood Borough Council manages an array of public services, including housing, tax, recycling and waste, for more than 170,000 citizens. Already a user of Verint solutions, the council invested in the digital first engagement management solutions to further support its customer service strategy and focus on delivering consistent, quality experiences that reflect the needs of its citizens.

Charnwood Borough Council is committed to improving the availability and performance of its services online, while also reducing operational costs. The organization is focused on providing customers with a platform to self-serve at their convenience through its primary access channels. Upon completing this latest deployment of Verint software, the Council's first initiative is to enhance citizen experiences by adding a "My Account" portal-a feature embedded within the digital first engagement management solution-that will enable users to more easily look for information, submit service requests and/or apply for new services.

"At Charnwood Borough Council, we're pleased to be working with Verint on our digital citizen services strategy," says Simon Jackson, director, Charnwood Borough Council. "Our goal is to deliver an improved look-and-feel and to increase accessibility of services through citizen self-service channels. Having experienced successes using Verint solutions before, we consider the company a valued technology partner and look forward to continuing our work together to produce the best possible results for our residents."

Verint's David Moody, vice president and global practice leader, government and public sector, adds, "We're delighted to support Charnwood Borough Council on this next phase of its digital customer citizen services strategy. This program can help deliver a much-improved online experience for citizens across smartphone, tablet and desktop devices. It also will expand the range of services available to both citizens and the contact center agents that serve them-delivering value to citizens and the council alike."

While the first phase of this latest deployment is focused on improving self-service, Charnwood Borough Council plans to further optimize its operational systems to help ensure coordinated service delivery between its front- and back-office operations. For instance, the online experience will expand across more departments to speed up the automation of citizen information and the efficient and secure management of data entry. Additionally, the council will be able to combine disparate applications into a single screen, aiding staff in the delivery of personalized, consistent and contextual service.

Charnwood Borough Council made this latest investment in digital first engagement management in July 2016. To learn more about this solution and Verint's other government and public sector offerings, click here.

About Charnwood Borough Council

The Borough of Charnwood is located in the heart of the East Midlands sitting centrally in the triangle formed by Nottingham, Leicester and Derby. The borough covers an area of 108 square miles and consists of a mix of urban settlements and rural farmland. Just over a third of the 170,000 population live in the thriving university town of Loughborough where Charnwood Borough Council has its office. The borough has a wide range of commercial and industrial activities. Loughborough is traditionally associated with the engineering sector, while the villages along the Soar and Wreake have long associations with the footwear, hosiery and knitwear industries. High technology industries are being rapidly attracted into the Borough, mirroring the national experience of the contraction of the traditional heavy industries.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, more than 10,000 organizations in approximately 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

