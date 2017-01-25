U.S. Insomnia Market Worth 4.24 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "U.S. Insomnia Market by Non-Pharmacological Therapy (CBTI, Hypnotherapy), Prescription Sleep Aids (Benzodiazepines, Non-Benzodiazepines (Zaleplon), Orexin Antagonist) & OTC Treatment (Antihistamine, Melatonin, Valerian Root)) - Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.38 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the launch of new drugs for the treatment of insomnia and government support to control rising insomnia cost. However, due to the erosion in branded drugs sales and growing adoption of generics attributed to their low cost and equal efficacy as compared to branded products may hinder the growth of the market.



Based on the type of treatment, the U.S. Insomnia Market is segmented into non-pharmacological treatment and pharmacological treatment market. The pharmacological treatment market is further is categorized into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids. The OTC sleep aids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to their easier availability and low price as compared to prescription sleep aids. Furthermore, the publicity regarding the side effects of the prescription sleep aids has also steered the patients towards OTC sleep aid options.



The prescription sleep aids segment is categorized into non-benzodiazepines, benzodiazepines, orexin antagonists, melatonin receptor agonists, and other prescription sleep aids. The orexin antagonist sleep aids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its greater efficacy than non-benzodiazepine and benzodiazepine drugs. The OTC sleep aids is further segmented into antihistamines, melatonin, valerian roots, and other herbal and dietary supplements.



The non-pharmacological treatment market is categorized into cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTI), hypnotherapy, and other alternative therapies. The other alternative therapies include exercise/ yoga, acupuncture, biofeedback, bright light therapy, music therapy, and aroma therapy. Most of these therapies are given in combination with CBTI and hypnotherapies in order to provide better results for insomnia patients. CBTI is the highly recommended treatment option for insomnia patients due to its most effective use with multiple approaches such as relaxation training, cognitive therapy, stimulus control (SC), sleep restriction therapy (SRT), sleep hygiene, biofeedback, and others that help doctors to understand and cure patient comprehensively. CBTI is followed by hypnotherapy, due to its advantage of curing insomnia with its root cause.



Some of the major players in the U.S. Insomnia Market market include Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.).



