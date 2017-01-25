

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell Wednesday morning amid further signs that U.S. production may exacerbate the global supply glut.



Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude, gasoline and diesel stocks rose more than expected last week.



US crude oil inventories increased by 2.93 million barrels this week, according to the API inventory report.



The Energy Information Administration is out with its report on inventories this morning.



WTI light sweet crude for March was down 59 cents at $52.90 a barrel.



Traders are looking ahead to US GDP, durable goods and consumer sentiment data in the coming days.



