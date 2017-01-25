FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Mick Barker, Group Employee Director, has elected to receive 20% of his fee in the form of shares in FirstGroup plc (the 'Company'). Tim O' Toole, Chief Executive, has elected to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company. Arrangements have been made for these shares to be purchased on their behalf in the market on a regular basis.

Purchases took place on 25 January 2017 in accordance with standing instructions as follows: