Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2017) - Dr. Stephen Campbell, Principal Scientist at Nano One Materials (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), today announced an innovation that significantly increases throughput and further decreases the cost of Nano One's process for the fabrication of lithium ion battery materials. This is new Intellectual Property that also improves the performance of resulting materials and it has been filed provisionally with the U.S. Patent Office.

"This is an important enhancement to our processing technology that will reduce capital costs, processing steps and operating costs of our production size plants," said Dr. Campbell. "We have also seen improved battery performance from the resulting cathode materials."