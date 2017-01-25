NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Energy Impact Partners (EIP) today announced that Don Wood has joined the investment firm as Venture Partner and West Coast Advisor. In this part-time role, Mr. Wood will identify and evaluate new investment opportunities, as well as provide counsel to existing portfolio companies.

Mr. Wood has two decades of venture capital experience, and has made numerous energy-related investments. He currently serves as Venture Partner at the renowned technology investment firm DFJ, which he joined in 2006 as Managing Director. At DFJ, he was part of the firm's clean energy practice, and also led the expansion of a global network of venture funds, known today as the Draper Network, with firms in China, Brazil, Russia, Great Britain, Israel, South Korea, Vietnam and multiple US cities. Mr. Wood currently serves on the faculty of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, where he teaches courses on both clean energy and entrepreneurship. He holds both a Bachelor's degree and an MBA from Stanford.

"EIP is sharply focused on providing our partners and portfolio companies with the best information and insights on emerging technologies and business models transforming the energy industry," said Hans Kobler, Managing Partner at EIP. "Don's experience and network will be invaluable assets to increase our connectivity with the venture community, expand our presence in Silicon Valley, and support our partners and portfolio companies. We are honored to have him on our team."

"The global energy industry is in transition and will see disruptive changes affecting utilities and large energy companies. The investment and advisory model that EIP offers is uniquely valuable to its energy industry partners and will help them navigate these disruptions to emerge stronger," commented Mr. Wood. "EIP is making investments in the next generation of energy industry leaders that today are at the outset of a long growth cycle. I'm excited to be a part of this team and I look forward to helping to identify and assist this future generation of energy leaders."

EIP recently announced investments in AutoGrid, Opus One and Sense Technologies, and will soon be announcing additional global utilities joining its coalition.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a collaborative strategic investment firm that invests in companies optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainable energy generation. Through close collaboration with its strategic investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, and Avista. For more information, visit www.energyimpactpartners.com

