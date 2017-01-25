Hangzhou introduces new routes, highlighting Chinese culture through in-depth travel experience

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, the fourth-largest metropolitan area in China known for its scenic West Lake and romantic cultural scenes, is introducing new tour routes in 2017 to create unique in-depth travel experience for all visitors to enjoy the Chinese culture, traditions and lifestyle while taking on challenges to explore new things.

"Hangzhou is an ideal city getaway destination where visitors can indulge in everything from the great outdoors, history and culture to the rich culinary traditions and upbeat urban lifestyle," said Zhao Hongzhong, deputy director of Hangzhou Tourism Commission.

As the capital city of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou is located at the southern end of the Grand Canal and has beenreferred to as"the City of Heaven" since ancient times. For tourists who are new to Hangzhou, a morning cycling tour around the scenic West Lake is a great way to start the day, and one can visit Lei Feng Pagoda for a stunning view of the sunset before taking a relaxed stroll on Beishan Street or Nanshan Road. A "lit up" tour featuring the city's famous "Impression West Lake" light show, 3D show on Wulin Square and visual extravaganza "Most Memorable Is Hangzhou" is not to be missed.

For a cultural experience, visitors can take the route starting from China Silk Museum and continue to Hangzhou Cuisine Museum and China Academy of Art before an evening of shopping and enjoying local delicacies on Hefang Street which has been restored to its former Song Dynasty-era glory.

As China's top tech hub, Hangzhou is home to the global headquarterof e-commerce giant Alibaba. Visitors can also go on a tour featuring the Xixi Culture Creative Industry Park, Xixi Wetland, Alibaba and Hikvision.

"Hangzhou residents enjoya better work-life balance than other metropolises in China, it's a spectacular city for idyllic leisure and endless explorations, and we hope our visitors enjoy the city in the same way as our residents through region-based tourism integration," Zhao said.

About Hangzhou

Host of G20 summit, Hangzhou is a city praised by Marco Polo as the finest and most splendid in the world. Home to tea and silk, it continues the legacy from the flourishing dynasty's capital to a vibrant and dazzling metropolis with World Heritage, nature scenic and profound Chines culture. Located 50 minutes from Shanghai by high-speed rail, Hangzhou offers a 144-hour visa-free transit.