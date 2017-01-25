Arcadia Wins Top Honors from Frost & Sullivan for its Next-generation Clinical and Claims Analytics Platform, Arcadia Analytics

A strong foothold in a progressive, value-based healthcare market has enabled Arcadia to continue expanding in the United States

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the healthcare data analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Arcadia Healthcare Solutions with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. Arcadia's clinical and claims analytics platform, Arcadia Analytics, is an advanced solution that harmonizes medical and billing records of 20 million patients in the United States. Its new version including Care Management and Patient Outreach functionality has driven significant growth in client acquisition, making the company a name to reckon with in the North American healthcare data analytics market.

Arcadia aids users in developing a shared data asset including EHR, claims, and ancillary data for physicians, care managers, claims executives, and hospital CXOs. The web-based analytics platform sitting on top of this shared data asset helps clients identify cohorts of patients across the continuum of care and allows caregivers to allocate the best possible workflows to at-risk and chronic patients. Such data-driven treatments raise operational efficiency, prevent readmission, and improve pay-for-performance quality metrics.

"Arcadia has integrated more than 35 EHR ecosystems in the last 15 years with its remarkable all-round ability to churn EHR and claims data around vendor-agnostic IT interfaces. It supports 40,000 providers in the United States with its comprehensive IT and managed care capabilities," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Analyst Koustav Chatterjee (KC). "Between 2013 and 2015, it expanded its analytics solution client base by five times and patient coverage by 100% to 23 million."

Mature providers looking for higher spend visibility and centralized control are receptive to full-fledged platforms that offer data analytics at a community level. They are also keen for pure-play platforms that help them effectively negotiate payments with health plans. Arcadia's Web-based analytics solution addresses both objectives and is a value enabler for a diverse range of healthcare customers, delivering both value- and volume-based payment models.

Significantly, Arcadia has additional capabilities such as:

Code-free measure creation for quality reporting by non-technical staff

Full database access for customers' analysts and business intelligence (BI) personnel

Unprecedented integration of claims and EHR data for each patient into a remarkable longitudinal single patient report

Modifiable validation algorithm for better IT alignment with customers

Web-based access through iPads and smartphones

Arcadia's managed care portfolio is positioned as a strategic business unit for health systems that are transitioning from volume to alternate payment models. It is one of the few companies to offer sound, value-based contracting advisory services, including design and deployment methodologies, to leading payers and providers. Its managed care experts advise health systems, outsource in-house BI units, revitalize poor-performing incumbent EHRs, and revamp IT security and infrastructure for cross-continuum health information exchange.

"Arcadia's customers value its ability to match patients and their care members across data sources for developing a single patient view with almost 99% specificity and 93% sensitivity," noted KC. "Its unique managed care capability, coupled with agile IT solutions enabling population health management, has ensured exceptional customer value and loyalty."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognises the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, the overall impact it has in terms of customer value as well as increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

Arcadia Healthcare Solutions is an EHR data aggregation and analytics technology company supporting ambulatory networks taking on risk and transitioning to value-based care. Arcadia specializes in integration of data from over 30 EHR vendors, enriching it with claims and operational data, and using that data to drive improvements in patient care quality, practice efficiency, and financial performance. Trusted by independent provider groups, health plans, and integrated delivery networks nationwide, with expertise in both fee-for-service optimization and value-based performance environments, Arcadia supports providers with the benchmark data, insights, and outsourced services to excel in the evolving landscape of American healthcare. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

