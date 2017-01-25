ProSe (Proximity Services) Market for LTE & 5G Networks Worth $17 Billion During 2017 to 2030

PUNE, India, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The newly published report on ProSe (Proximity Services) Market for LTE & 5G Networks 2017 - 2030 says, in comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency. At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications sector, amid the ongoing transition from legacy LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems to LTE networks.

Browse 84 Tables and Figures, 32 Company profiles spread across 127 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/824591-prose-proximity-services-for-lte-5g-networks-2017-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html.

Although initial investments in ProSe-enabled devices will be driven by the public safety and critical communications sector, there also exists a much larger opportunity in the commercial arena. Mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity, including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity.

By the end of 2025, ProSe (Proximity Services) Market for LTE & 5G Networks 2017 - 2030 research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.

The ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts report covers the following topics are ProSe technology; Market drivers and barriers; Sidelink air interface and spectrum bands; ProSe discovery and direct communication services; ProSe coverage scenarios and modes of operation; ProSe reference architecture, key functional elements and interfaces; 3GPP standardization efforts for ProSe; Competing D2D and proximity networking technologies; Key applications, business models and monetization strategies; Case studies of pre-commercial ProSe engagements; Industry roadmap and value chain; Strategic recommendations for key ecosystem players including chipset suppliers, device OEMs, infrastructure vendors, public safety agencies and mobile operators; Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030.

Order a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=824591.

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

ProSe Device Shipments & Revenue

Submarkets - Public Safety & Critical Communications and Commercial Sector

Form Factor Segmentation - Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Vehicle Mount Devices, V2X Devices and Other Devices

ProSe Based Mobile Operator Service Revenue

Submarkets - Advertising, Social Networking, V2X Connectivity, Public Safety & Critical Communications and Other Applications

List of Companies Mentioned are 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), Apple, ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute), Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group), Compass.To, DT (Deutsche Telekom), EE, Ericsson, Facebook, FirstNet (First Responder Network Authority), Home Office, UK, Huawei, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), Intel Corporation, KT Corporation, M87, MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security, South Korea), NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, NXP Semiconductors, OnePlus, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TanTan, Telecom Italia Group, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), Wi-Fi Alliance, Yahoo and ZigBee Alliance.

Related Reports:

Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2016 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Private LTE Network Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 Infrastructure Devices Operator Services Verticals Strategies Forecasts

Explore more reports on IT & Telecommunication market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml