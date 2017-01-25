Prodapt Positioned Among Industry Leaders Within Everest Group's IoT PEAK Matrix' 2016

NEW YORK and LONDON, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Prodapt, a global technology and operations company targeting communications and digital service providers of North America, Europe, and Africa, announced that reputed management consulting and research firm, Everest Group, positioned it in its maiden Internet of Things Services - PEAK Matrix' 2016.

The PEAK Matrix is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to scale, scope, technology/domain investments, delivery footprint, and resultant market success. Everest Group evaluated Prodapt's IoT capabilities through its Synapt' framework, client successes, R&D, scale of operations, IP, human capital, and clientele. This recognition has fortified Prodapt's position in the IoT ecosystem.

Leveraging Synapt framework and smart solutions (for cities, parks, security and safety, and cell towers), third-party components, and concept-to-commercialization methodology, Prodapt has completed over a dozen IoT implementations. Prodapt's IoT lab showcasing frameworks and smart solutions is being leveraged by customers and partners such as Sprint. Prodapt also plans to make significant R&D investments in the near future and enhance big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

"We're humbled that Prodapt has been named among multi-billion dollar services firms - as a fast-rising aspirant in the IoT world. This achievement will help build our market momentum. I thank Everest Group for this terrific recognition!" said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt in response to the mention.

"IoT is a key investment priority for enterprises to transform their existing products and services and define new business models. One of the key enablers in IoT is to build an ecosystem of relevant partners and Prodapt has leveraged its partnership with telecom providers and wireless carriers to serve strategic clients in the public sector," said Chirajeet Sengupta, Vice President, Everest Group. "Prodapt's in-house frameworks, proactive investments, and risk-based engagement models have helped it establish itself as a niche IoT service provider."

Prodapt is a leading global IT services and operations company focused on telecommunications and IoT. Prodapt works with the communications service provider ecosystem to help maximize value and reduce cost from IT and network engineering investments. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Prodapt has additional locations in the US, Europe, and South Africa. Prodapt is part of the 120-year-old Indian business conglomerate the Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64 countries. Prodapt is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2015, SSAE16, and CMMI Level 3 certified company.

