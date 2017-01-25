Lyon, the founder of the DDoS defense industry, will aid Neustar in pioneering the future of cybersecurity and communications networking.

Neustar, Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced it has appointed Barrett Lyon as Head of Research and Development of Neustar Security Solutions, where he will drive product innovation. Lyon joins Neustar with unrivaled security expertise, having pioneered the DDoS mitigation industry when he founded Prolexic Technologies in 2003. Lyon bolsters an already impressive team with a record of innovation and entrepreneurship, led by General Manager Nicolai Bezsonoff, founder of domain name registry service provider .CO, and Rodney Joffe, founder of pioneering Internet security and infrastructure companies such as UltraDNS and Genuity, Inc.

"Barrett is clearly one of the great technology leaders and innovators in the cybersecurity industry," said Lisa Hook, President and CEO of Neustar. "His previous companies have set the standard for business continuity. With Barrett, Rodney and Nicolai working together, we are committed to deliver cutting-edge security solutions that will help clients guard their businesses in a connected world today and in the future."

Lyon joins Neustar with two decades of security and communications networking experience. Prior to Neustar, Lyon was Founder and CTO of Defense.Net, a cloud-based DDoS mitigation network that was acquired by F5 Networks. Prior to Defense.Net, Lyon was Co-founder and CTO of BitGravity, a content delivery network (CDN) that was acquired by Tata Communications. Early in his career, Lyon was Founder and CTO of Prolexic Technologies, the industry's first DDoS mitigation company, which was acquired by Akamai.

"Barrett has a long-standing record of innovation," said Rodney Joffe, a Distinguished Fellow and SVP at Neustar. "We are excited to have him join the team."

"When you consider that Barrett is joining Rodney Joffe and Nicolai Bezsonoff, it is rare to have so much talent on one team and demonstrates Neustar's commitment to providing groundbreaking, advanced security solutions," added Hook.

Lyon has contributed to the information security zeitgeist with multiple technology patents, as well as becoming enshrined in its culture. "Fatal System Error" by Joseph Menn is a non-fiction account of Lyon's early work with Prolexic and his focus on tracking cyber criminals. Additionally, Lyon is the creator of The Opte Project, a visual representation of the Internet, which is displayed in the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, New York.

"In the new world order of state actors and Mirai type attacks, trust and security is core to every level of digital communications," said Lyon. "Neustar is one of the guardians of the Internet, thus we have the responsibility to build the best technology to ensure its continuity. We have some big plans that extend far beyond anything we've done before."

Barrett Lyon will be attending RSA 2017 with Rodney Joffe at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, February 13-17. Please visit Neustar, North Hall, Booth #4227 for an exclusive meet and greet with these security luminaries on Monday, February 13, from 5:30 6:30 pm Pacific.

