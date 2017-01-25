Generic Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growth in Leading Regional and National Markets - US, EU5, Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets

The generic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 7.0% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2015 to 2027. The market is estimated at $254.6bn in 2016, $384.0bn in 2021, and $574.7bn in 2027.

•Generic Drugs Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027

• Generic DrugsNational Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027, covering:

- United States

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Japan

- China

- India

- Brazil

- Russia

- South Korea

- Turkey

- Mexico

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abbott

AbbVie

Actavis

Alcon (Novartis)

Allergan (Actavis)

Amgen

Anda Inc

APP Pharmaceuticals

Arrow Group (Actavis)

Ascent Pharmahealth (Actavis)

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aspen

AstraZeneca

Bergamo (Amgen)

Bioniche Pharma (Mylan)

BMP Sunstone (Sanofi)

CFR Pharmaceuticals (Abbott)

Cipla

Dabur Pharma (Fresenius Kabi)

Daiichi Sankyo

Dalim BioTech

Dr Reddy's Laboratory

Ebewe Pharma (Novartis)

Eden Biopharm Group

Egis

Elder Pharmaceuticals (Torrent Pharmaceuticals)

Eli Lilly

Elyson Pharmaceuticals

EMS Sigma Pharma

Eurofarma Laboratories

Farmacias Similares

Fenwal (Fresenius Kabi)

Forest Laboratories (Actavis)

Foshan Chanbende Development

Fougera Pharmaceuticals (Novartis)

Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius SE & Co

Fuji Pharma

Gedeon Richter

Genfar S.A (Sanofi)

Genzyme (Sanofi)

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Greenstone (Pfizer)

Grupo Sanborns

Grupo Uriach

Hospira (Pfizer)

IDEV Technologies (Abbott)

Ilsung Pharmaceuticals

InnoPharma Inc

Itero Biopharmaceuticals

Janssen

Javelin Pharmaceuticals (Hospira)

Kmart

KMS Pharmaceutical

Kowa Pharmaceuticals

Krka

Labesfal Genéricos (Fresenius Kabi)

Laboratorio Sanderson (Fresenius Kabi)

Laboratorios Best

Laboratorios Kendrick (Sanofi)

Lek (Novartis)

Lupin

Mayne Pharma (Hospira)

Medley (Sanofi)

Merck KGaA

MN Pharma (Amgen)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Natco Pharma

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Nichi-Iko

Nippon Chemiphar

Novartis (Sandoz)

Novo Nordisk

OptiMedica (Abbott)

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Oriel Therapeutics (Novartis)

Parenteral Drugs India Ltd

Perrigo

Pfizer

Piramal (Abbott Laboratories)

Pliva (Teva)

PT Soho Global Health

Ranbaxy (Sun Pharmaceuticals)

Rimsa

Roche

Sabex (Novartis)

Sanofi

Sawai Pharmaceuticals

Schein Pharmaceutical (Actavis)

Shelys (Aspen)

Sigma Pharmaceuticals (Aspen)

Solvay Pharmaceuticals (Abbott)

Specifar Pharmaceuticals (Actavis)

STADA Arzneimittel

Sun Pharma

Synthon

Takeda

Taiyo Pharmaceuticals

Teuto Brasileiro (Pfizer)

Teva

The Laboratory of Analytical Services International Ltd

Towa

UDL Laboratories

Uteron Pharma (Actavis)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Wal-Mart

Warner Chilcott (Actavis)

Wockhardt

Wyeth (Pfizer)

Zentiva (Sanofi)

Zhejiang Chiral Medicine Chemicals Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Zydus Cadila

