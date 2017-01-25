Generic Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Growth in Leading Regional and National Markets - US, EU5, Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets
The generic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 7.0% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2015 to 2027. The market is estimated at $254.6bn in 2016, $384.0bn in 2021, and $574.7bn in 2027.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new304-pagereport you will receive89 tables and 87 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 303-page report provides clear detailed insight into the generic drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
•Generic Drugs Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027
• Generic DrugsNational Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027, covering:
- United States
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
- China
- India
- Brazil
- Russia
- South Korea
- Turkey
- Mexico
• Analysis of thekey factors driving and restraining the growthof the generic drugs market from 2017-2027
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com
• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the generic drugs market.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Generic Drugs Market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report todayGeneric Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027: Growth in Leading Regional and National Markets - US, EU5, Asia-Pacific, Emerging Markets.
To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100
Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1778/Generic-Drugs-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
Abbott
AbbVie
Actavis
Alcon (Novartis)
Allergan (Actavis)
Amgen
Anda Inc
APP Pharmaceuticals
Arrow Group (Actavis)
Ascent Pharmahealth (Actavis)
ASKA Pharmaceuticals
Aspen
AstraZeneca
Bergamo (Amgen)
Bioniche Pharma (Mylan)
BMP Sunstone (Sanofi)
CFR Pharmaceuticals (Abbott)
Cipla
Dabur Pharma (Fresenius Kabi)
Daiichi Sankyo
Dalim BioTech
Dr Reddy's Laboratory
Ebewe Pharma (Novartis)
Eden Biopharm Group
Egis
Elder Pharmaceuticals (Torrent Pharmaceuticals)
Eli Lilly
Elyson Pharmaceuticals
EMS Sigma Pharma
Eurofarma Laboratories
Farmacias Similares
Fenwal (Fresenius Kabi)
Forest Laboratories (Actavis)
Foshan Chanbende Development
Fougera Pharmaceuticals (Novartis)
Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius SE & Co
Fuji Pharma
Gedeon Richter
Genfar S.A (Sanofi)
Genzyme (Sanofi)
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Greenstone (Pfizer)
Grupo Sanborns
Grupo Uriach
Hospira (Pfizer)
IDEV Technologies (Abbott)
Ilsung Pharmaceuticals
InnoPharma Inc
Itero Biopharmaceuticals
Janssen
Javelin Pharmaceuticals (Hospira)
Kmart
KMS Pharmaceutical
Kowa Pharmaceuticals
Krka
Labesfal Genéricos (Fresenius Kabi)
Laboratorio Sanderson (Fresenius Kabi)
Laboratorios Best
Laboratorios Kendrick (Sanofi)
Lek (Novartis)
Lupin
Mayne Pharma (Hospira)
Medley (Sanofi)
Merck KGaA
MN Pharma (Amgen)
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Natco Pharma
Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Nichi-Iko
Nippon Chemiphar
Novartis (Sandoz)
Novo Nordisk
OptiMedica (Abbott)
Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Oriel Therapeutics (Novartis)
Parenteral Drugs India Ltd
Perrigo
Pfizer
Piramal (Abbott Laboratories)
Pliva (Teva)
PT Soho Global Health
Ranbaxy (Sun Pharmaceuticals)
Rimsa
Roche
Sabex (Novartis)
Sanofi
Sawai Pharmaceuticals
Schein Pharmaceutical (Actavis)
Shelys (Aspen)
Sigma Pharmaceuticals (Aspen)
Solvay Pharmaceuticals (Abbott)
Specifar Pharmaceuticals (Actavis)
STADA Arzneimittel
Sun Pharma
Synthon
Takeda
Taiyo Pharmaceuticals
Teuto Brasileiro (Pfizer)
Teva
The Laboratory of Analytical Services International Ltd
Towa
UDL Laboratories
Uteron Pharma (Actavis)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Wal-Mart
Warner Chilcott (Actavis)
Wockhardt
Wyeth (Pfizer)
Zentiva (Sanofi)
Zhejiang Chiral Medicine Chemicals Co. Ltd
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
Zydus Cadila
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com