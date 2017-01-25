Pioneers Festival Wins Silver at Eventex Global Event Awards

VIENNA and DUBLIN, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The annual Pioneers Festival saw off worldwide competition to claim Silver in the Best Conference 2016 category at the Seventh Eventex Global Event Awards in Dublin last night.

"We are extremely proud of the whole team, this is a great success!" said Pioneers co-founder Andreas Tschas, reflecting on a successful 2016 with his team.

Pioneers Festival, which takes place at the 500-year-old Hofburg palace in Vienna, has been drawing top-notch international tech and innovation leaders like Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and Tesla investor Tim Draper since 2012.

More than 500,000 people have watched Pioneers Festival over the past five years on the event's internet live stream. The 2017 Festival, which takes place on June 1st-2nd, will gather a curated audience of 3,000 international entrepreneurs, investors, and executives, with more than 100 nationalities represented.

The 2017 Pioneers Festival theme is Human Augmentation, and centres upon the technological advancements that have the power to impact our identity and our values. The event will showcase and nurture the deep tech that will ultimately change the way we interact and the way we live. Topics like Artificial Intelligence, Life Sciences, Cleantech, Cyber Security, Outsourcing to Autonomous Systems, and How to create Impact through Technology will headline the agenda.

Through its Pioneers Ventures division, Pioneers also manages the largest Austrian venture capital fund in co-operation with Viennese investment company Speedinvest. Meanwhile its innovation consultancy Pioneers Discover fosters business relationships between established corporations like Cisco and innovative startup companies, so that they can collaborate on future projects.

Pioneers would like to thank its long-term partner Media Apparat, a media and production agency also based in Vienna. Recognized at the awards for its work on other projects, Media Apparat was awarded Gold in the Best Corporate Conference category and Bronze in the Best Global Event category.

"We look forward to another exciting year and want to thank all our partners," adds Tschas. "Without them it would not be possible to achieve such outstanding success year after year."



