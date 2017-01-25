SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, about 3 million people in the United States are currently living with glaucoma, and that number could rise to 4.2 million by 2030. The Salt Lake City eye surgeons at The Eye Institute of Utah say that glaucoma is particularly dangerous because the disease is often asymptomatic in its earliest stages. As a result, these eye doctors are participating in National Glaucoma Awareness Month and making extra efforts during January to educate their patients about this serious disease.

The National Eye Health Education Program (NEHEP) cites glaucoma as a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States. The Glaucoma Research Foundation also estimates that people can lose up to 40% of their vision before recognizing a change. Combined with the fact that there is no cure for glaucoma, the eye specialists at The Eye Institute of Utah note that these statistics highlight the importance of early glaucoma detection. Even when the patient does not experience any symptoms, the Salt Lake City eye doctors can detect glaucoma in its preliminary stages with a routine eye exam. Although there is no cure for the condition, the doctors say that there are a number of treatment options that can help those who suffer from glaucoma control the condition and preserve their vision.

While anyone can develop the disease, some patients are at a higher risk of developing glaucoma than others. The Eye Institute of Utah encourages those who are over the age of 40 and individuals of African, Asian, or Hispanic descent to be particularly vigilant. Diabetics, people who are severely nearsighted, and those who are genetically predisposed may also be more likely to develop glaucoma. Additionally, the risk of developing glaucoma increases even more for everyone after the age of 60. The Salt Lake City eye doctors stress the importance of routine eye exams for prompt treatment and the best opportunity to control and manage this common disease. The Eye Institute of Utah offers treatments such as prescription eye drops, oral medications, laser glaucoma treatments, and filtration devices such as the iStent®, ExPRESS® shunt, or Ahmed® valve that can relieve pressure from the optic nerve and ultimately help preserve the patient's vision.

About The Eye Institute of Utah

The Eye Institute of Utah was established in 1980 by Dr. W. Andrew Lyle. The practice is now one of the largest and most respected eye care facilities in Utah. Serving patients from Utah and states across the Intermountain West, including Wyoming, Idaho, and Nevada, the doctors at The Eye Institute of Utah are recognized as leaders in the fields of cataract surgery, laser vision correction, and the treatment of a wide array of eye and vision conditions. The Eye Institute of Utah surgeons are available for interview upon request.

For more information about The Eye Institute of Utah, please visit theeyeinstitute.com and facebook.com/theeyeinstitute.

To view the original source of this press release, click here:

https://www.theeyeinstitute.com/news-room/salt-lake-city-eye-surgeons-promote-glaucoma-awareness-for-high-risk-individuals

The Eye Institute of Utah

755 East 3900 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84107

(801) 266-2283



Rosemont Media

(858) 200-0044

www.rosemontmedia.com



