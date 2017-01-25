GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) -- announces today the release of its Podcast with Uptick Newswire's host Everett Jolly.

Simlatus current revenues are based upon its IP design, manufacturing and global marketing commercial audio and video broadcast equipment to the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV.

To listen to the interview please click the link below:

https://upticknewswire.com/ceo-gary-tilden-coo-mike-schatz-simlatus-corp-want-to-penetrate-immersive-technology-market

Chairman Robert Stillwaugh stated, "We are close and on schedule with the finalization of our SyncPal product, as our engineers are reviewing the final layout and fabrication of the circuit design. Once completed we will assemble and bench-test the first SyncPal unit prior to sending it to our major studio customer in Burbank, California. Our smart-phone application software engineer is finalizing the commercial software application that will control the operation and functions of our SyncPal. We continue to contract and expand new distributors and sell our existing product line as a result of implementing our new marketing program. Our 10-Q Ending 12/31/2016 is being prepared for filing and will provide an update on our financial status. Keep in mind that we had removed approximately $4M in toxic debt, and our strategic funding partners have agreed to prepare our $5,000,000 ELOC under an S-1 Registration. This is currently in process."

Mike Schatz, Chief Operations Officer stated, "I had the opportunity to attend a meeting on January 20th in Grass Valley, California with Brian Lowe, a top executive with HTC Corporation; sponsored by the Economic Resource Council. Our group discussed immersive technologies and progress that HTC is involved with in the virtual reality product market. The Simlatus-IBS product will provide an enhanced revenue stream for our existing customers to manage real-time commercial broadcast studios using immersive technologies developed by Simlatus."

Chairman Robert Stillwaugh further stated, "We have two vertical products, SyncPal and the Simlatus-IBS that will greatly expand our revenue model this year."

Simlatus Corporation designs, manufactures and sells commercial audio and video broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers, which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new Simlatus-IBS™ will allow the company to capitalize in the $120B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

