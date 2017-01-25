SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Medical Marijuana Inc.'s (OTC PINK: MJNA) recent announcement of permission granted by Mexico's health authority, COFEPRIS, to import its flagship Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™) to treat a cancer patient for pain associated with chemotherapy, and their "general well-being," according to the prescription. The move comes a year after its subsidiary, HempMeds Mexico®, received the first-ever federal permit to import a cannabis product from the U.S. to Mexico.

"Mexico's government and regulatory authorities are starting to recognize some of the potential benefits of cannabis/cannabinoid based therapeutics for the overall health and wellness of its people," said Medical Marijuana Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We believe the potential restorative and rejuvenative benefits of CBD will soon be proven by medical science -- but customers and their anecdotal evidence points toward these benefits [now]."

Medical Marijuana Inc. developed RSHO-X™ as a completely THC-free CBD hemp oil product that meets the rigid drug testing restrictions set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency ("WADA"). As a result, the supplement has become a popular choice for parents of small children, first responders, competitive athletes, or anyone subject to a drug test, along with governments looking to avoid the violation of any drug laws.

In February 2016, Mexico's COFEPRIS approved the import of RSHO-X™ on a case-by-case basis to treat serious medical conditions. The first patients to take advantage of the import capabilities included Emili Zoe -- a young child suffering from West syndrome with up to 250 seizures per day. Her family imported RSHO-X™, which enabled her to dramatically reduce the frequency of seizures and improve quality of life.

The recent news of a 44-year-old breast cancer patient importing RSHO-X™ for the treatment of pain from chemotherapy represents the ongoing adoption of the product in Mexico. Perhaps more importantly, the news could represent the opening up of the market to a growing number of conditions apart from just seizure treatment. The company believes there could be a broad range of conditions that could be supported through CBD hemp oils and related products.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/medical-marijuana-continues-expand-approved-conditions/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, click here.

Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Shop for discounted products.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



