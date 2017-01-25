TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Express Employment Professionals released new survey results today revealing North American businesses' plans to hire workers in the first quarter of 2017.

In a survey of 1,951 businesses in Canada and the United States, 76 per cent said they plan to hire new workers in the first quarter of 2017. Only 9 per cent said they plan to eliminate positions.

Respondents were asked in which segments they plan to hire-and whether those jobs would be exiting positions or new positions.

To view the graphic associated with this release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1083853.jpg

Almost one-third, 32 per cent, plan to make hires in general labor, with 34 per cent of that group planning to create new positions. Twenty-six per cent plan to hire skilled labor, while 20 per cent plan to hire administrative and office clerical staff.

Overall, the results are a slight improvement from the fourth quarter of 2016, when 72% said they planned to hire, and from the first quarter of 2016, when 69% said they planned to hire.

"These are certainly positive signs. More businesses are planning to hire, and only a fraction are eliminating positions," said Bob Funk, CEO of Express. "It's also encouraging to see so many respondents planning to create new positions. If the new leadership in Washington, D.C., results in positive economic reforms, then I would expect these trends to accelerate.

"The fact is, during the last few years, even though businesses have been hiring more workers, jobs weren't being created fast enough. We just might pick up the pace in 2017."

The survey of 1,951 businesses, which are current and former clients of Express Employment Professionals, covers hiring trends for the first quarter of 2017.

If you would like to arrange for an interview with Bob Funk to discuss this topic, please contact Kellie Major at (613) 222-7488.

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 6 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and was also the Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve.

About Express Employment Professionals and Express in Canada

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed nearly 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. Express launched in Canada in July 1996, with a franchise in London, Ontario, and since then, has expanded and grown across Canada significantly. There are currently 37 Express franchises in Canada - six in British Columbia, five in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, 23 in Ontario, and one in Nova Scotia.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Kellie Major

613.222.7488

kellie@mapleleafstrategies.com



Sherry Kast

405.717.5966

sherry.kast@expresspros.com



@ExpressPros

CanadaEmployed

www.ExpressPros.com/CanadaEmployed



