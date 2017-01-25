SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The release of Klondex Mines Ltd.'s (TSX: KDX) (NYSE MKT: KLDX) full-year and fourth-quarter numbers for 2016, as well as limited guidance for 2017, prompted commentary by analysts following the company's operations in both the United States and Canada.

In 2016, Klondex Mines reported that "operations at Fire Creek and Midas produced a record 43,264 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) during the fourth quarter, bringing the full year 2016 Nevada production total to 150,099 GEOs, slightly above the top end of the Company's guidance of 145,000 to 150,000 GEOs. Fourth quarter production benefited from planned higher grades at both Fire Creek and Midas as well as planned higher mining rates."

Commenting in a research report released Jan. 19, Mackie Research Analyst Barry Allan observed, "KDX continues to achieve good operating results while at the same time digesting two new mines that presented prior operators with challenges."

