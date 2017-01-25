Long-time partners now empowering banks, brokers and fund managers with the visual analytics technology and consulting expertise required to achieve trading effectiveness



BEDFORD, Mass., 2017-01-25 14:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) today announced an enhanced partnership with AquaQ Analytics, which will deliver advanced trading analytics and consulting services to leading banks, brokers and fund managers. Joint customers will now benefit from Datawatch Panopticon with kdb+™, as well as the availability of consulting resources in New York and London to support firms making tick databases the center of their trading data warehouse, and central to their MiFID- and MiFIR-based reporting and analytics.



Announced in early December, Datawatch Panopticon 16 is the most advanced visual analytics platform for the capital markets industry. The solution provides faster trading analytics for expedited time-to-insight, and addresses the need for real-time and historic views for trading effectiveness. AquaQ Analytics is an independent provider of kdb+ consulting and training services for clients operating within the capital markets sector. The company also offers the Open Source TorQ Framework for kdb+, which is used by many Datawatch customers to manage their kdb+ infrastructure for enterprise delivery.



"Together, Panopticon and AquaQ Analytics are providing customers with the HTML5 analytics technology and expertise required to discover trading anomalies in real-time and investigate order executions for faster and more informed decision-making," said Ronan Pairceir, CEO, AquaQ Analytics. "We are honored to be able to assist Datawatch in expanding the reach of its industry-leading and proven Panopticon visualization software."



While the need for execution analytics, along with the convergence of trading and compliance analytics, is widely acknowledged, many organizations do not have the right tools and architectures in place to unlock their information assets. Many firms struggle with business intelligence (BI) tools, such as Tableau and QlikView, on top of their tick database, and with importing and exporting data on a daily basis. Others cannot scale effectively as they provide analytics to a wider user group, or they drown in internal development.



Organizations can now leverage Panopticon to natively connect to their tick database, delivering real-time streaming views of trading effectiveness, and intra-day and historic views down to the last tick. AquaQ Analytics supports efficient deployment by providing the underlying tick database architecture, which scales to high volumes of concurrent users, as well as the expertise in common customer trading and compliance analytics use cases across asset class.



"Quant teams have used tick databases for years, but making this trading intelligence available to all of sales trading requires deep expertise in optimizing whole environments," said Peter Simpson, vice president of visualization strategy, Datawatch. "AquaQ Analytics helps with this endeavor, and it is the only services firm we trust to consult with our customers."



To learn more about Datawatch Panopticon, please visit: www.panopticon.com. For more information on AquaQ Analytics, go to: www.aquaq.co.uk.



About Panopticon For more than 15 years, leading global firms have relied on Datawatch Panopticon for faster analytics, providing real time streaming, intraday & historic analysis into their trading activity. The powerful combination of fast data access through real time streaming connectivity, rapid data understanding through visual analysis, faster investigation through time series analysis and playback down to the individual tick, and speedier action, supports organizations in making faster, more informed decisions that have an immediate financial impact. For more information on Datawatch Panopticon and how it has been deployed at customers in time critical areas across trading, risk, compliance, trading operations, investment management, and IoT, please visit: http://www.panopticon.com



About Datawatch Corporation Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements contained herein, including but not limited to those relating to product performance and viability, are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include the following: rapid technological change; Datawatch's dependence on the introduction of new products and product enhancements and possible delays in those introductions; acceptance of new products by the market, competition in the software industry generally, and in the markets for next generation analytics in particular; and Datawatch's dependence on its principal products, proprietary software technology and software licensed from third parties. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is detailed in various publicly-available documents, which include, but are not limited to, filings made by Datawatch from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, those appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2015. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those factors.



