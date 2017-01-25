Hässleholm, Sweden, 2017-01-25 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Eolus has completed wind farm Iglasjön in Kungsbacka municipality. All conditions for the completion of the transaction between Eolus and MEAG, asset manager of Munich Re, regarding the sale of the wind farm comprising 26.4 MW have been fulfilled and the buyer has taken over the facility.



In December 2015 Eolus signed an agreement with MEAG regarding the sale of two wind farms to Munich Re. Wind farm Jung-Åsa comprising 12 MW was handed over to the buyer in January 2016. All conditions for the fulfillment of the part of the transaction regarding the turn key wind farm Iglasjön comprising 8 Vestas V112 3.3 MW wind turbines have been met, payment have occurred and the buyer has taken over the facility. Eolus will deliver technical and administrative services for the wind farm.



With the completion of wind farm Iglasjön Eolus has reached 500 constructed wind turbines since the company was founded in 1990.



