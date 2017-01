Íslensk verðbréf hf. has been approved to act as a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Iceland.



Brynjar Þ. Hreinsson, tel. (+354) 460 4746 Gísli Valur Guðjónsson, tel. (+354) 460 4747 Vilhjálmur Bergs, tel. (+354) 460 4740