The Adar Macro investment fund from Adar Capital Partners (ACP), achieved a return of 33.5% in 2016 and begins 2017 with two new international awards: "Best Latin America Emerging Markets Fund 3 Years" according to the publication Acquisition International and "Most Innovative Hedge Fund of the Year 2016" according to the magazine Wealth Finance.

The Adar Macro fund, managed by Adar Capital Partners, has also achieved an accumulated return of 54.04% since it was launched in August 2013, consolidating its trajectory as one of the most profitable funds in the world. This year Adar Macro expects to expand its portfolio of investors and grow from its current $850 million to $1 billion.

In the opinion of Zev Marynberg, the President and CIO of Adar Capital Partners, "one of the keys to our success is the priority we give to the fundamental analysis of each investment in very selective positions, as well as patience. Our strategy is to combine fixed income, equities, derivatives, foreign exchange and public debt, as well as being very attentive to the volatility of capital flows, inflation, the liquidity of the system and of our own investments."

With over 25 years of experience in the markets, Adar Capital Partners currently focus 70% of its investment portfolio on Latin America and 30% on Europe. ACP follows economic developments closely in Latin America, a region with not very much leverage and where the majority of shareholdings are from state enterprises, and whose group of companies represent 40% of the current portfolio.

About Adar Capital Partners

Founded in 2011, Adar Capital Partners Ltd. provides investment advice to institutions, family offices and private equity funds mainly in Latin America and Europe. It currently manages total assets of $1.3 billion and its Adar Macro fund has hit $850 million. Bloomberg Ticker: ADARMAA KY. http://www.adarcapitalpartners.com

