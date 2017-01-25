Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global myasthenia gravis drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 13.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, myasthenia gravis is the common disorder of neuromuscular transmission. The presence of large patient pool with myasthenia gravis is expected to fuel the market growth. The data estimates suggest that out of the existing patient pool in the US, approximately 15%-20% of people will experience a myasthenic crisis (a complication of myasthenia gravis resulting in severe muscle weakness, leading to respiratory failure). Three-fourths of these cases experience their first crisis within two years of diagnosis.

Key vendors

Flamel Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Grifols

Pfizer

Shire

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Other prominent vendors

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CSL

Curavac

Cytokinetics

Galencia

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Novartis

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Pipeline analysis

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by therapy area

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

