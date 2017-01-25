Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021 - By Product Type & Application - Shift from Open Spinal Procedures to MI Methods - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global medical polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Biodegradable plastics are widely used for packaging applications; however, their use is increasing in other applications also including the medical industry. Biodegradable plastics are preferred in implants as these have outcome and performance advantages over alternatives such as drugs. Bioplastics eliminate the need for the second surgery for the removal of the device, thus, reducing the total treatment time of the patient. Removal of a metal-based implant sometimes leads to refracture. This can be avoided by using biodegradable polymers as they prevent such refractures.



According to the report, open spinal surgeries can cause retraction of the muscles that can damage the soft tissues, which results in post-operative pain and longer recovery period. This led to the shift from open spinal procedures to MI methods for the implantation of devices since 2005. Polymers find various applications in MI spine surgeries.

Further, the report states that healthcare reforms and reduction in medical expenditure have resulted in a decline in reimbursements being offered for spinal implant procedures. Insurers do not offer reimbursement coverage for all types of spinal surgeries, including MI spine procedures. For instance, insurance companies have implemented stringent policies for the approval of coverage for lumbar spine fusion surgeries.

Key vendors



Celanese

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Evonik



Other prominent vendors



Borealis

DSM

DuPont

ExxonMobil

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices

Kraton Performance Polymers

Victrex



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzm329/global_medical

