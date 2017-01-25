sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.01.2017 | 15:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021 - By Product Type & Application - Shift from Open Spinal Procedures to MI Methods - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global medical polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Biodegradable plastics are widely used for packaging applications; however, their use is increasing in other applications also including the medical industry. Biodegradable plastics are preferred in implants as these have outcome and performance advantages over alternatives such as drugs. Bioplastics eliminate the need for the second surgery for the removal of the device, thus, reducing the total treatment time of the patient. Removal of a metal-based implant sometimes leads to refracture. This can be avoided by using biodegradable polymers as they prevent such refractures.

According to the report, open spinal surgeries can cause retraction of the muscles that can damage the soft tissues, which results in post-operative pain and longer recovery period. This led to the shift from open spinal procedures to MI methods for the implantation of devices since 2005. Polymers find various applications in MI spine surgeries.

Further, the report states that healthcare reforms and reduction in medical expenditure have resulted in a decline in reimbursements being offered for spinal implant procedures. Insurers do not offer reimbursement coverage for all types of spinal surgeries, including MI spine procedures. For instance, insurance companies have implemented stringent policies for the approval of coverage for lumbar spine fusion surgeries.

Key vendors

  • Celanese
  • Covestro
  • Dow Chemical
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Evonik

Other prominent vendors

  • Borealis
  • DSM
  • DuPont
  • ExxonMobil
  • Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices
  • Kraton Performance Polymers
  • Victrex

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzm329/global_medical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire