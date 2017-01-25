Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021 - By Product Type & Application - Shift from Open Spinal Procedures to MI Methods - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global medical polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Biodegradable plastics are widely used for packaging applications; however, their use is increasing in other applications also including the medical industry. Biodegradable plastics are preferred in implants as these have outcome and performance advantages over alternatives such as drugs. Bioplastics eliminate the need for the second surgery for the removal of the device, thus, reducing the total treatment time of the patient. Removal of a metal-based implant sometimes leads to refracture. This can be avoided by using biodegradable polymers as they prevent such refractures.
According to the report, open spinal surgeries can cause retraction of the muscles that can damage the soft tissues, which results in post-operative pain and longer recovery period. This led to the shift from open spinal procedures to MI methods for the implantation of devices since 2005. Polymers find various applications in MI spine surgeries.
Further, the report states that healthcare reforms and reduction in medical expenditure have resulted in a decline in reimbursements being offered for spinal implant procedures. Insurers do not offer reimbursement coverage for all types of spinal surgeries, including MI spine procedures. For instance, insurance companies have implemented stringent policies for the approval of coverage for lumbar spine fusion surgeries.
