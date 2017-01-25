Research and Markets - Global Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market to Grow 39.87%, 2017-2021 with Bridgestone, Michelin & Hankook Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive airless radial tire market to grow at a CAGR of 39.87% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Automotive Airless Radial Tire Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is in-tire technology to revolutionize airless tire market. Bridgestone has been developing a system known as Contact Area Information Sensing (CAIS) system since 2011. The company demonstrated the same in December 2015 in Japan and announced that the system was market-ready. In CAIS, tires have sensors mounted on them, which monitor the road surface and communicate the information to the driver in real time. This is expected to be a game changer for airless tires since noise and vibration have been some of the prime drawbacks of these tires (discussed in the section on market challenges).

According to the report, one driver in market is airless tires are expected to increase ride safety by preventing accidents due to blowouts and punctures. The primary danger that riders face from pneumatic tires is the chance of a flat (a puncture), or a blowout occurring at freeway speeds. A flat caused by any sharp object usually results in rapid deflation of the tire. On the other hand, blowouts occur due to many causes ranging from a puncture to exposure of the tires to high temperatures or pressure. TPMS usually prevent blowouts nowadays. In a case of a blowout, the tire pops and rapidly deflates, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The chances of a collision in such situations are quite high.

Key vendors



Bridgestone

Michelin

Hankook



Other prominent vendors



MacNeillie

SciTech Industries

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis: Conventional tires OEMs



Part 13: Key vendor analysis: Dedicated airless tire OEMs



Part 14: Appendix



