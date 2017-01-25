Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: CENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 560269-4129 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: KALKOFNSVEGI 1 150 REYKJAVIK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 28 1115 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028249 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 26.01.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 131839 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Government Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Nominal Treasury Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 1 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 18.646.101.519 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 18.646.101.519 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, November 15, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Wednesday, November 15, 2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Wednesday, November 15, 2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 5.00% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Actual/Actual ICMA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Tuesday, November 15, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Wednesday, November 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option NO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option NO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible NO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) Sep. 2016 Moody's: A1 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic Jan. 2017 S&P; A- for long term domestic and A-2 for short term domestic loans Jan 2017 Fitch; BBB+ for long term domestic loans -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading CENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------