NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - SPYR, Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) spent 2016 investing in the company's future, continuing to build the infrastructure to compete in the mobile games industry, and rounding out its world-class team of industry experts. The biggest prizes in 2016 were the publishing of the company's flagship game, Pocket Starships, a real-time, cross-platform space-themed MMO game, and a deal it made later in the year that gives SPYR the option to purchase all of the intellectual property and assets related to Pocket Starships.

It is with Pocket Starships that SPYR expects to make its entrance into the fast-growing eSports market. Interestingly, just as SPYR is growing, so too is the burgeoning eSports craze, and, because the industry is so young, there aren't many games competing for revenue dollars in the space yet. At the same time, advertisers and sponsors like Coca-Cola and Nissan are pouring into the industry raising the annual eSports revenue close to the billion-dollar mark.

Research firm SuperData, the world's leading provider of market intelligence covering the entire video game market across mobile, PC, and console, reported an estimated total of $892.8 million of revenue in eSports for the year 2016. The firm estimates that revenue will climb to over $1 billion in 2017 and continue to climb to over $1.2 billion by 2019. SuperData also reported that the number of eSports viewers for 2016 drastically increased to 214 million up from last year's 188 million, and it estimates that the worldwide eSports audience will grow to over 300 million viewers in the next 2 years.

SuperData says that the increase in the worldwide audience is due to several publishers turning popular titles like Rocket League, Hearthstone, and League of Legends into eSports games, much like SPYR is currently working toward with Pocket Starships.

Because Pocket Starships is one of the only true cross-platform, real time games of its kind on the market, it is ideally positioned for both the eSports audience and mobile eSports gamers alike. Pocket Starships is available to gamers on a wide range of platforms and devices, including iOS, Android, tablets, PCs, Macs, Kindles, Amazon and Facebook. For this reason, the company's game and its real-time space battles can be perfectly molded into an eSports tournament-style format.

For much of 2016, SPYR was developing new content and strategies for Pocket Starships, some of which was included in the long-awaited release of the Hivespawn Expansion in September. It was an expansion that added an entirely new "Player vs. Environment" component to the game with the introduction of the Hivespawn alien race. The expansion in the Battle Arena Role-Playing Game and real-time Strategy Space Combat Game included new ships, weapons and other game-related items. With the wide-ranging updates and additional content in place, SPYR should spend even more time getting Pocket Starships ready for its eSports debut sometime in 2017.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a Content Development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with research reports, corporate videos, CEO interviews and feature news articles.

Stock Market Media Group is an exclusive publisher for news, updates, alerts and information on SPYR, Inc. ["SPYR"]. Our publications about SPYR are based solely upon SPYR's authorized press releases, and SPYR's legal disclosures made in SPYR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Before we publish any SPYR related content, our articles undergo compliance reviews and factual verifications, including written confirmation of the facts we publish from SPYR, and separately from SPYR's Legal Counsel for Securities and Regulatory compliance, Mailander Law Office, Inc.

Separate from the confirmed factual content of our articles about SPYR, we may from time to time include our own opinions about SPYR, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about SPYR are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning SPYR or any other securities are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications about SPYR are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at: www.sec.gov, where you can also find all of SPYR's filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks.

We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or adviser. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Our publications about SPYR are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

SEC RULE 17b

COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. In order to be in full compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), we are disclosing that we entered into a contract with SPYR for one year on February 1, 2015. We agreed to publish articles, news, updates, alerts and information about SPYR, subject to SPYR's written confirmation of factual content, and the separate confirmation of factual content by SPYR's Legal Counsel for Securities and Regulatory Compliance. In exchange for our services, SPYR agreed to compensate us with a monthly fee of $5,000.00. Additionally, SPYR agreed to issue to us 250,000 shares of SPYR's Restricted Common Stock. Our rights to sell any of this Restricted Common Stock are subject to prior compliance with all U.S. Securities Laws, including but not limited to Rule 144. Further, our sale of any of the Restricted Common Stock is subject to a volume restriction providing that we may only sell 5,000 shares daily for every 250,000 shares of daily trading volume.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com.

Stock Market Media Group

info@stockmarketmediagroup.com

www.stockmarketmediagroup.com