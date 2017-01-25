State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has been appointed by Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) to provide a wide range of investment services. The agreement expands an existing relationship into a strategic global partnership with State Street delivering a broad spectrum of investment servicing solutions for more than EUR 450 billion in assets under management.

State Street will provide middle and back office solutions including fund administration, depository and trustee services, global custody, transfer agency, share class hedging, and data consolidation services. The mandate remains subject to approvals of applicable funds' boards as well as customary regulatory approvals.

Jeff Conway, chief executive officer for EMEA at State Street said, "We are delighted to expand our relationship with Allianz Global Investors and are looking forward to the next phase of this strategic partnership, which defines a new service model for leading asset managers. State Street's data consolidation and analytics capabilities are a cornerstone for creating a joint end to end operating model that will service AllianzGI across all asset classes and jurisdictions and support their future growth. This mandate demonstrates the value of a true partnership with our client."

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $29 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2016, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management were $2 trillion as of December 31, 2016. AUM reflects approximately $31 billion (as of December 31, 2016) with respect to which State Street Global Markets, LLC (SSGM) serves as marketing agent; SSGM and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Information

All information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

2016 State Street Corporation All Rights Reserved

CORP-2587

Expiration date: 12/31/2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005704/en/

Contacts:

State Street Corporation

Alice Westwell, 44 203 395 2673

AWestwell@StateStreet.com

@StateStreet

or

Anne McNally, 1 617-664-8576

AMcNally@StateStreet.com