Heart disease has assumed great magnitude as an endemic health problem. Cardiology field has seen significant efforts in clinical research in the past few years with the development of new drugs and surgical modalities of therapy as well. However, the mortality rates remain very high. In this context, stem cell applications in cardiology assume great significance since stem cells have been found to be successfully used in tissue regeneration. Heart disease, including myocardial infarction and ischemia, can be treated with the applications of stem cells. This Stem Cell Research in Cardiology Report emphasizes on the market for stem cells in Cardiology.

The study is segmented by Source (Allogenic and Autogenic) and by Type (Bone Marrow Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells, and Other).

Topics Covered:

Scope & Methodology

Introduction

Segmentation of Stem Cells in Cardiology

Stem Cells in Cardiology - Global Market Analysis

Market Dynamics

Global Stem Cells Market

Global Market for Stem Cells in Cardiology

Analysis by Source

Analysis by Type

Market Trends

Stem Cells in Cardiology Market Outlook

Company Profiles - Major Players in Stem Cells in Cardiology Market

Major Product Innovations/Launches in Stem Cell Research - Cardiology

Product/ Technology Research

Stem Cell Research in Cardiology Research Briefs

Corporate Directory

Patents

Report Published Date: Jan 2017

Pages: 215

