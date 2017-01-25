DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- IoT research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics and two keynotes from Cox and Vivint Smart Home for the upcoming 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 23-25, 2017, in San Francisco. The conference, which is currently accepting speaker submissions, will address topics on connected entertainment and smart home innovations, consumer adoption, marketing, and data/privacy protection.

Parks Associates recently released research finds 26% of U.S. broadband households own a smart home device, including 11% with a smart thermostat, 9% with a networked camera, and 8% with a smart door lock. Over 35% of U.S. broadband households own a connected health device, and 63% have an OTT video service subscription.

"Each IoT device brings its own use case, but it is in combination that their value propositions expand for consumers. In this context, the mass-market appeal of a connected home system starts to emerge as it can offer personalized value propositions for entertainment, security, controls, health, and energy," said Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates. "At CONNECTIONS™, we will examine each aspect of the connected home, with the goal to identify the strategies that will create mass-market value."

"Nearly two-thirds of U.S. broadband households with a smartphone want embedded connectivity in their next car," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "The convenience of IoT solutions is attracting considerable consumer interest, and at CONNECTIONS, we will examine the balance between consumer demand and security/privacy concerns and determine the best strategies for these markets to expand."

Keynotes:

Matt Eyring, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Vivint Smart Home

Kristine Faulkner, Senior Vice President / General Manager, COX Homelife, Cox Communications

Topics:

Innovations in Entertainment Services

Auto Industry Transformation - Lessons and Opportunities for IoT Players

Connected CE Strategies: Building Product Ecosystems

Connected Entertainment Next Stages of Growth

Connected Health and IoT: Next Stages of Growth

Energy Management Solutions: Moving the Market Forward

From Hospital to Home: Partnering for Success

Independent Living and Caregiving Market

Industry Insights: The Evolution of the Business of Entertainment

Insurance Strategies for Disruptive Consumer IoT Markets

Integrating Connected Health into the Smart Home

IoT and the Smart Home - Investments; Start-ups; and Growth

IoT Monetization Models: Building a Mass-market Smart Home

Protecting Consumers: Privacy and Device Security

Smart Home and IoT: Insights: Growth and Business Models

Smart Home and IoT: Distribution and Channel Strategies

Smart Home and IoT: Next Stages of Growth

Smart Home Platforms: Revolutionizing the Consumer Experience

Tech Support: Big Data to Power the User Experience

The Future for the Connected Consumer

Emergence of Virtual Reality - Platforms; Services; and Content

Parks Associates is also hosting three pre-show research workshops on May 23:

Smart Home and IoT: Growth, Consumer Trends

Connected Health and IoT: Technology Innovators and Disruptions

Connected Entertainment: Evolving Platforms and Services

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 23-25 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting over 700 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. The event provides a day of pre-show research workshops highlighting Parks Associates' consumer data and analysis and two days of conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, forecasts for new products and services, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations about technology innovations, strategic partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added services.

The event provides executive networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders on entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. Throughout the event, sponsors offer tabletop demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services.

