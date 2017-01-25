Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives



Products Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives data feeds



What you need to know:



This notice contains important information and dates for the activation of circuit breakers on the Nordic equity derivatives market, including automated mechanisms for shifting trading mode to auction or extending an auction period.



On 28 Nov 2016 the circuit breaker mechanism during continuous matching was activated for OMXS30 index derivatives but inactivated two days later due to technical reasons. The mechanism will be re-activated on 20 Feb 2017.



Circuit breakers during continuous matching for single stock derivatives, originally scheduled to be activated between 12 Dec 2016 and 30 Jan 2017, will now be activated on 6 Mar 2017 for all segments.



With the new release a new auction extension mechanism is introduced for OMXS30 index futures and activated on 27 Feb 2017.



An updated version of the Genium INET Market Model document will be effective 20 February.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.