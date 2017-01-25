Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global after sunburn care products market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in online retailing of personal care products. E-retailing is the fastest growing sector in the global beauty and personal care products market. In 2014, the overall revenue of this sector was valued at $1.35 trillion, and it is expected to reach $2.7 trillion by 2019 by growing at a rate of 12%-13%. The biggest players in the global online retail market for after sunburn care products are Amazon, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.
Key vendors
- Bayer
- Boiron
- Dermalogica
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Welmedix
Other prominent vendors
- Clinique Laboratories
- MelanSol
- Solskyn Personal Care
- Solar Recover Zausner
- Sun Bum
- Water-Jel Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product type
Part 07: Market segmentation by retail formats
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Appendix
