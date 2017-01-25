Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global after sunburn care products market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in online retailing of personal care products. E-retailing is the fastest growing sector in the global beauty and personal care products market. In 2014, the overall revenue of this sector was valued at $1.35 trillion, and it is expected to reach $2.7 trillion by 2019 by growing at a rate of 12%-13%. The biggest players in the global online retail market for after sunburn care products are Amazon, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.

Key vendors

Bayer

Boiron

Dermalogica

Edgewell Personal Care

Welmedix

Other prominent vendors

Clinique Laboratories

MelanSol

Solskyn Personal Care

Solar Recover Zausner

Sun Bum

Water-Jel Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by retail formats

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxbfl4/global_after.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005751/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Sun Care Products