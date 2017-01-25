Sodexo: Sodexo earns highest marks in RobecoSAM's "Sustainability Yearbook" for tenth straight year

Award recognizes companies that through their Corporate Responsibility efforts are "strongly positioned to create long-term shareholder value"

Paris, January 25, 2017 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, reinforces its position as one of the most sustainable companies in the world by earning Gold Class distinction in RobecoSAM's annual "Sustainability Yearbook 2017". For the tenth consecutive year, Sodexo has been ranked as the top-scoring company in its sector for its excellent sustainability performance.

This recognition reflects Sodexo's long-term mission of contributing to the economic, social and environmental development of the communities, regions and countries where it operates. Sodexo is a global company delivering its services locally in the 80 countries where the Group is present. Commitment to local communities is a major pillar of its Corporate Responsibility strategy. For instance,Sodexo fosters local development through its relationships with local employees, clients and suppliers by developing employability and sustaining the economic development of its partners. Sodexo notably works in many countries throughout the world to integrate small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into its supply chain. This year, the Group will once again purchase products and services totaling more than $1 billion from SMEs. This action aims to benefit as many as 5,000 small businesses in 40 countries, with 1,500 of those businesses being women owned and operated.

Sodexo also works hand-in-hand with local authorities, clients, NGOs and associations to contribute to the development of local communities. For example, via Stop Hunger, an international non-profit organization created in 1996 by Sodexo employees, Sodexo supports networks of solidarity grocery stores and funds the creation of community gardens in France and Latin America, enabling people to grow healthy food for their families. The two organizations also help women, who account for 43% of agricultural production and grow 60-80% of the food resources derived from family farming in developing countries, become more autonomous and contribute more to sustainable development while making it a source of empowerment.

More about RobecoSAM's Sustainability Yearbook

Each year, RobecoSAM (http://www.robecosam.com/), a leading asset management company focusing on sustainability investing, publishes "The Sustainability Yearbook", the world's most comprehensive publication on corporate sustainability performance. In 2017, a record number of more than 3,400 companies were considered for inclusion in the yearbook. As many as 867 companies from 42 different countries participated in this year's assessment.

View RobecoSAM's Sustainability Yearbook (http://yearbook.robecosam.com/companies/) for more information.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 425,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2016) 20.2 billion euro in consolidated revenues 425,000 employees 19th largest employer worldwide 80 countries 75 million consumers served daily

16,6 billion euro in market capitalization (as of January 11, 2017)

