

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has announced that he will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud, an allegation he made before and after the presidential election.



'The probe will also include those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),' Trump said on Twitter Wednesday.



The President pledged that depending on inquiry results, his administration will 'strengthen up voting procedures.'



Trump's announcement comes a day after his White House Press Secretary told reporters that based on studies and evidence, the President believes that millions of illegal votes were cast for his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.



However, the New York billionaire did not offer any evidence to substantiate his claim.



In late November, within weeks of winning the US presidential election, Trump had claimed that he would have won the popular vote if millions of votes illegally cast is not considered.



Trump won the November 8 election taking advantage of his clear lead in electoral college votes, but he lagged behind Clinton by about two million popular votes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX